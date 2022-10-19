A message from Mustafa Hijri, the head of General Executive of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, on the suspicious fire in notorious Evin prison.

Right-seeking People of Kurdistan and Iran!

Families of political prisoners!

Earlier this week, the notorious Evin prison erupted in a suspicious fire, an incident that was noticed by the people of Iran and the international community at the time of the mass protest of Iranians in the streets and the relentless wave of people’s hatred for the criminal and terrorist regime.

On the one hand, the Evin prison is a symbol of resistance and unbreakable will of thousands of revolutionaries and activists of Iranian nations. On the other hand, it is a symbol of the continuation of the policy of killing, torture, and inhumane treatment of the political prisoners by the Islamist regime. Although the details of this horrific incident have yet to be revealed, there is no doubt that the regime is capable of all sort of crimes and conspiracies.

This tragic incident increases the possibility and risk of a repeat of another tragedy such as the atrocities and mass killings of the 60th committed by the Islamist regime of Iran. Witnessing the brutal suppression of the protestors, killing, kidnaping, mass arrests of thousands of civilians in the past month, another massacre and physical eliminations by the Iranian Islamic regime is more likely.

The freedom-loving people of Kurdistan and Iran whose goal is to overthrow the Islamist regime have not left the streets and the stronghold of resistance. They should call for the release of the political prisoners and make the symbol of resistance more prominent. The fate of their children in prison should not be ignored and tragedies should be prevented.

We call on human rights organizations to investigate the recent cases of the suspicious fire in Evin prison and the cases of political prisoners at other prisons in Iran, to further expose the evil nature and inhumane actions of this fascist and murderous regime.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

General Executive

Mustafa Hijri

