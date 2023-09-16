Civil Society Organizations Condemn the Threats of the Iranian Regime

We strongly condemn the threats of the Iranian regime. Recently, the political and military officials of the Islamic regime of Iran have escalated their threats against the civilians from eastern (Iranian) Kurdistan living in Kurdistan Region (Iraq). In their latest statement, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, declared that if the political parties from eastern Kurdistan are not unarmed by September 19, they will start a military campaign.

At the same time, media reports indicate that the regime has moved a significant amount of heavy weaponry to the border cities of Kurdistan. According to these reports, the regime is actively preparing for another attack on the Kurdish political refugees living in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

In addition to these official threats, the regime’s forces in Iraq continue their intimidation. Jabbar Oda, a prominent figure of the al-Fatah coalition, which is closely allied with the Iranian regime in Iraq, is the latest military official to threaten refugees living in the Kurdistan Region.

Over the past three decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has carried out assassinations of hundreds of Iranian Kurdish refugees and political activists within the Kurdistan Region. Additionally, they have carried out bombings during youth and children’s events and launched multiple attacks on the Kurdistan political refugee camps in the last four years. These attacks have resulted in the tragic loss of civilian lives and numerous injuries.

As authors of this statement, we strongly condemn these threats by regime officials. We urge countries, the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to remain vigilant against the Iranian regime’s military and destructive plans. These threats must not be taken lightly, and we call on all parties to make every effort to prevent any attack by the Islamic regime of Iran on Iranian Kurdish refugees in the Kurdistan Region.

Democratic Women’s Union of Iranian Kurdistan

Democratic Youth Union of Eastern Kurdistan

Democratic Students Union of Kurdistan

Council of Political Prisoners of Eastern Kurdistan

Nergez Center

