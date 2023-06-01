Cooperation Center: We urge the international community not to remain silent in the face of the actions of the Islamic Republic

To the brave people of Iran and Kurdistan who fight for freedom!

To human rights organizations and international institutions,

The Islamic Republic regime, which has crumbled under the weight of the popular and revolutionary protests of Jina, resorts to execution and repression on one hand, and threats of missile and drone attacks on the other, with the intention of killing Iranian Kurdish women, children, and refugees who have been living in the Kurdistan region of Iraq for many years.

We all know that the Women,Life, and Freedom movement emerged in Kurdistan. As political parties from Iranian Kurdistan, we have repeatedly emphasized our reliance on the civil and protest movements of the people, and we have neither engaged in nor supported any military operations from Iraqi Kurdistan. Nevertheless, the Islamic Republic regime has targeted us and our camps with missile and drone attacks, showing no regard for the lives and properties of the people of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties appeals to all international authorities, human rights organizations, regional and global powers to take a firm stance against the crimes committed by the Islamic Republic against Iranian Kurdish parties and refugees, and to implement concrete measures to prevent further atrocities. We call upon all the people of Iran and Kurdistan, both inside and outside the country, to respond to any attack by the IRGC with public protests.

Down with the dictatorial regime of the Islamic Republic!

Long live the unified struggle of the Iranian people against the regime!

Women, Life, Freedom

Cooperations Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

