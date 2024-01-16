Executive Centre of the PDKI: We Condemn the attacks on the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region

On the night of 15-16 January 2024, several civilian places in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, were targeted and shelled by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. As a result of this attack on the Kurdistan Region, the residence of foreign embassies and diplomats, Erbil International Airport, especially the house of a businessman in Kurdistan, Peshraw Dzeyi, and several members of his family were martyred and dozens of other civilians were injured and many citizens near these places suffered a lot.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed and accepted responsibility for the attack in its latest statement, claiming revenge on the perpetrators of the Kerman bombings and the killing of several of its seals in Syria. These claims have been denied by KRG officials.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), which is itself a victim of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s terrorism and whose bases and headquarters were targeted by the regime’s Revolutionary Guards during the Jina Revolution one year ago, condemns this terrorist attack and expresses its condolences to the families of the martyrs of this terrorist act and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

