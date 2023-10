The fire that erupted in a hall in Hamdaniyah, Mosul province, resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of people during celebrations, leaving everyone deeply saddened.

On behalf of the PDKI, I extend my condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic incident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Mustafa Hijri

The head of the Executive Center of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

