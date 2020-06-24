Iran’s Regime Executed Kurdish Political Prisoner Hedayat Abdullahpour

In a statement released on the June 24, PDKI announced that Hedayat Abdullahpour, a Kurdish political prisoner, has been executed by the Iranian regime.

Hedayat Abdullahpour was sentenced to death by Iranian Supreme Court on October 8, 2018. Abdullahpour was sentenced to death on charges of affiliation with PDKI and for his political activities.

Hedayat Abdullahpour appeared in court one more time on January 18, 2020, and was sentenced to death again for cooperation with the PDKI. This despite the fact that his sentence was annulled by the way 47th branch of the Iranian Supreme Court.

His case was then referred to another court in Orumyieh. The new court sentenced Abdullahpour based on a request from the Iranian intelligence services.

On May 9, 2020, Hedayat Abdullahpour was transferred to an unknown location. One inmate confirmed, on condition of anonymity, that Abdullahpour had been asked to step out of the ward and then never returned.

Following a thorough investigation, PDKI found that Hedayat Abdullahpour was shot to death by the Iranian regime.

PDKI sends its deepest condolences to Abdullahpour’s family, friends, as well as the people of Kurdistan.

