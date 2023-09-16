Mustafa Hijri’s Statement on Occasion of First Anniversary of Murder of Jina Amini

Dear compatriots;

Dear Fellow Kurdistanies

As we are approaching the anniversary of Jina’s martyrdom, the resistance of Kurds and other oppressed nations along with other Iranian freedom fighters, against the Islamic Republic, has reached a new peak. While several waves of protests have shaken the foundations of the Islamic Republicin recent years, the emergence of the Jina Movement with its slogan “Women, Life, Freedom” marks a broader uprising.



From a Kurdish perspective, the Jina movement is inspired by the principles of women’s rights, the value of life, and the pursuit of freedom. These principles are deeply rooted in the decades-long Kurdish liberation movement, which strives to gain equality, end oppression, and achieve human and national rights.

The significance of this prolonged struggle in Kurdistan lies in its ability to mobilize the collective will of the society and redirect the energy of the region towards a national goal which is a prospect that has always unsettled the Islamic Republic.

The Jina Movement is characterized by its values, slogans, and broad geographical scope, making it the most advanced movement in the history of the Islamic Republic. Its long-term goal is to disrupt the dynamics of occupation and domination in Iran.

Another crucial aspect of the Jina Movement, which is rooted in Kurdistan, is its stead fast rejection of authoritarianism and any deviation from the core objectives of the movement – a stance that Kurdistan has maintained since the beginning of the Iranian peoples’ revolution when it refused to yield to the authoritarianism of the ayatollahs.

Another facet of the Jina Movement is its focus on women’s rights. In Kurdistan, where they face extensive oppression by the state and society, women have voiced their opposition to all forms of inequality, authoritarianism, and centralization of power.

Freedom-seeking peoples of Iran!

Our core principle revolves around peaceful and voluntary coexistence. Our message is clear: we will not tolerate any form of domination or denial. For us Kurds and other oppressed nations who live there, the state of Iran has never been a neutral concept, but it rather has represented a geography of occupation and disenfranchisement.



Our struggle is about redefining the rights and status of nations and dismantling oppressive structures. This goal can be achieved by strengthening the common struggle of all nations and freedom fighters inside Iran.

As the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, we can affirm that the liberation movement of Kurdistan has entered a new phase in which the urban areas have proved to be the real battlefield against the occupation. Legitimate rights are inherently linked to legitimate struggle and defense, therefore we as the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan support and encourage this movement.

Like this: Like Loading...