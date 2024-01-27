PDKI: The latest executions are a sign of the failure of the Iranian regime’s policies and its revenge on the Iranian people

To the international community!

Human rights organisations!

Recently, in addition to the daily imprisonment, torture and kidnapping of the political, cultural and environmental activists, the Iranian Islamic regime has once again resumed its continuous waves of executions and capital punishment, and many prisoners in Kurdistan and Iran have been executed.

In 2023, more than 800 prisoners were executed. This is a staggering increase of 53% compared to the previous year. In addition, 70 executions were carried out in January 2024 alone. Although murder and execution are the basic identity of the regime, the recent human rights violations and executions of political prisoners reflect the current political and social state of the regime and the widespread continuation of dissatisfaction and protest against the regime.

Past experiences show that the Islamic regime takes revenge on the people and activists in the country whenever it faces a shameful failure and stalemate at the global and regional levels. After the death of the international terrorist Ghassem Soleimani, its so-called “harsh revenge” was to attack flight PS752 and kill 176 innocent civilians. Once again, in this period of protests fuelled by the Jina movement and the failure of the regime’s policies in the Middle East, the Iranian judiciary and intelligence services are planning to take revenge by killing people and violating human rights, especially those involved in the Woman Life Freedom Movement.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan strongly condemns the recent wave of mass arrests and repression of political activists and the continuation of executions in Kurdistan and Iran. We call upon the international community, NGOs and human rights organisations to use their weight and increase their diplomatic pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran and create obstacles to prevent the regime from repressing and executing the Kurdish nations and other nations in Iran. So that human rights no longer are sacrificed for the interests of other countries. Let’s increase the cost of human rights violations for the Iranian regime.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

Executive Centre

26th January 2024

