Statement by Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

To International Human Rights Organizations,

According to a statement issued by the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance, a force comprising hundreds of Albanian police officers launched a surprise and large-scale operation against the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, attacking Camp Ashraf 3 in the Durrës region of the country. During the clashes, one member of the organization was killed, and many others sustained injuries, some of them in critical condition. Additionally, several belongings of the camp residents were destroyed.

This operation has taken place despite previous commitments made by the United Nations and Western countries, particularly the United States, to ensure the security and protection of the members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran.

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties perceives Albania’s actions as providing support to the Islamic Republic and further consolidating its power during this critical phase. We consider these actions detrimental to the efforts of the people striving for their rights and the struggles of oppressed nations in Iran. Furthermore, these actions coincide with a resurgence of the Iranian regime’s execution apparatus, terrorism, and repressive agencies within its borders. The regime has also been issuing military threats, including missile and drone attacks targeting Kurdish refugees in the Kurdistan Region.

We urge the international community and human rights organizations not to remain silent and to strongly condemn this illegal attack. We call for exerting pressure on the Albanian state to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to ensure compliance with international conventions pertaining to refugees, human rights treaties, and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

2023-06-20

