Statement by Mustafa Hijri head of the executive center of PDKI

Freedom seeking people of Kurdistan!

Unfortunately, a large number of our children have been martyred and injured during the struggle in our cities. The uprising in Kurdistan has shown that the Kurdish nation continues to stand firm on its own accord in order to end all forms of oppression, suppression and discrimination.

The loss and martyrdom of Kurdish youths is without a doubt a costly sacrifice for Kurdistan. It is clear that the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran wants to drag the demonstrators into a wrongful path. Therefore, the people of Kurdistan need to act wisely in order not to fall into the schemes that the regime has for our people.

Although the Kurdish nation and all of the freedom seeking people of Iran are proud of the martyrs that have lost their life in pursuit of freedom for their people, but in this phase our priority needs to be to safeguard the lives of the people of Kurdistan and those who are struggling. I am specifically asking our fearless youths to continue their uprising and the demonstrations in a way that will result in the least possible amount of sacrifice in terms of lives.

In conclusion, on behalf of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, I send our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and the people of Kurdistan and we wish a speedy recovery for all of those who have been injured. The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan’s historic hope and all the revolutionary people of eastern Kurdistan is to attain the the right to self determination, freedom and our national rights. Our legitimate struggle in pursuit of this will continue.

Eastern Kurdistan is certain that its struggle will be victorious.

Mustafa Hijri

head of the executive center of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

20 November 2022

Like this: Like Loading...