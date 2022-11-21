Statement by the Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties on Iran’s missiles and drone attacks

On Sunday night, November 20, 2022, Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) once again attacked the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Unfortunately, in these attacks, a Peshmerga of the PDKI was martyred and several others were wounded.

As the Islamic Republic has not been able to suppress the popular uprising in Kurdistan and Iran, the regime attempts to misrepresent the new revolution and divert the world public opinion from this great movement in Kurdistan and Iran. For the same purpose, the regime constantly threatens to invade the Kurdistan Region and carries out attacks on the headquarters of Kurdish political parties and adjacent refugee camps, with missiles and suicide drones.

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties condemn these brutal attacks and calls on the international community and human rights organizations to not remain silent in the face of these crimes committed by the regime of Iran. Attacks on Kurdish political parties, where a significant number of families, women and children live, pose a direct threat to the lives of defenseless civilians.

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

November 21,2022

