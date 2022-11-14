Statement by the Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

In the name of Women, Life, Freedom!

At a time when the freedom seeking people in Kurdistan and Iran are preparing to enter the third month of their revolution with more energy and determination, Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked Kurdish political parties again with missiles and suicide drones in Kurdistan Region in Iraq. Unfortunately several people were injured and two Peshmergas were martyred in these attacks.

We, and all the people in Kurdistan and Iran, are witnessing the regime’s latest reprehensible actions before its demise. It is not only us and the people of Kurdistan and Iran but also the regime itself who are certain that the regime will be forced to surrender to the will of the people. The people are determined to bring an end to this regime.

The regime knows very well that the main base of the Kurdish political parties is located in the heart of the people of Kurdistan. Every home, every street, in every city and village is our base. The people of Kurdistan are not afraid of missiles and drones and they will not allow their revolution be derailed by these cowardly attacks.

We therefore ask:

1. That the people of Kurdistan and Iran on November 17, as it marks the third month of the revolution, stage a general strike from morning until 16:00. After 16:00 we urge people to welcome the third month of the revolution by demonstrating with all their force against the brutal regime under the slogan “women, life, freedom”.

2. Business and shop owners in Kurdistan have been on strike for 12 while days during the past two months. These business and shop owners have carried the revolution on their shoulders despite being under heavy pressure. Therefore, in solidarity and in aim of unity, we urge all people, political organizations, activists, the neighborhood committees, and all individuals in Iran who have during the played a role in this revolution to both demonstrate against the regime and stage a general strike in the larger cities and in factories. This will not only strengthen the unity amongst all the people of Iran, it will also be another step towards victory for the revolution.

Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

November 14, 2022

