Statement by the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) on Iran’s missile attacks

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) once again fired missiles at the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), in violation of all international principles. Unfortunately, in this missile attack, two Peshmergas were martyred, and several others wounded.

In addition to targeting the headquarters of PDKI near the city of Koya, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also launched a missile attack on headquarters of the Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan in Zargoez, near Sulaymaniyah.

The continued missile attacks by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps on the headquarters of eastern Kurdistan’s political parties come at a time when a nationwide uprising has been going on in Iran for more than two months. The Islamic Republic of Iran attempts to continue to stay in power by brutal violence and killings of demonstrators at home and by missile and drone attacks on the headquarters of Kurdistan’s political parties. But as we have always proven, we will never give up on our rights and we will continue our struggle against the Islamist regime. The Iranian people of all backgrounds and nationalities are also determined to end this corrupt regime.

The people of Kurdistan and other parts of Iran will respond to the brutality, killings, and attacks of the Islamic Republic of Iran with their continuous demonstrations and will prove that their will is stronger than the brutal violence of the regime.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

November 14, 2022

