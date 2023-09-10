Statement of the Executive Center of Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly issued threats to launch attacks on Iranian Kurdish refugee camps located in the Kurdistan region. These threats have been communicated through both political and military channels. According to credible reports, the regime is actively preparing for yet another assault on Kurdish political refugees residing in the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRG). This impending attack demands immediate attention.

Over the past three decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has carried out assassinations of hundreds of Iranian Kurdish refugees and political activists within the Kurdistan region. Additionally, they have perpetrated bombings during youth and children’s events and launched multiple attacks on the Kurdistan political refugee camps in the last four years. These attacks have resulted in the tragic loss of civilian lives and numerous injuries.

In the current context, where regime officials have publicly announced their intentions to launch another wave of attacks, we urgently appeal to the international community, the United Nations, human rights organizations, especially the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to act swiftly to safeguard the lives of Iranian Kurdish refugees and to closely monitor the military and security plans of the Islamic Republic. We call upon all concerned parties to employ diplomatic and other appropriate measures to prevent any potential assault by the Islamic Republic on Iranian Kurdish refugees in the KRG region.

In the region of Kurdistan, the situation is complicated due to the dominance of Iranian influence in Iraq, particularly in airspace. Therefore, we emphasize the importance of the international community, especially the United States and its coalition forces in Iraq, assuming their responsibilities and taking concrete actions against the aggression of the Islamic Republic. It is in the interest of the United States and the interntaiotnal community to address this aggression firmly.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDKI) reaffirms its commitment to its policies that align with international and global values. We firmly reject the propaganda disseminated by the Islamic Republic, which attempts to justify its aggression against a neighboring country and its ongoing crimes against political refugees. In truth, it is the Islamic Republic itself that has rendered all of Iran, especially Kurdistan, unsafe by fostering a militaristic environment and implementing repressive policies, even against peaceful civilian activists and unarmed demonstrators.

As past experiences have demonstrated, the Islamic Republic cannot resolve its internal crises or suppress the aspirations of the Kurdish people, as well as other rights-seeking nations and freedom- loving individuals in Iran, by persisting in this destructive policy.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

Executive Center

