Statement of the Executive Centre of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

On September 16, 2022, Jina Amini, a young Kurdish woman from Saqiz, tragically was killed by the oppressive forces of the regime in Tehran. The name Jina, etched on her tombstone, has become an emblem of a widespread uprising that commenced in Kurdistan, resonating with the rallying cry “Women, Life, Freedom.” It swiftly spread to encompass all corners of Iran and even found resonance internationally. This movement has been coined as “Jina Revolution” and the “Women, Life, Freedom Revolution”.

The Jina revolution stands out as the most extensive and enduring protest, challenging the authority of the Islamic Republic and striving for change against this repressive regime. Over the past year, the broader liberation movement of the Iranian populace and the Kurdish community, in particular, have reached a significant and popular stage in their resistance against the Iranian ruling regime, taking resolute steps that are irreversible. The pivotal role played by women in spearheading this revolution represents a substantial social advance and underscores the prospects for ultimate victory.

As we commemorate the anniversary of the inception of the Jina revolution, it is fitting that we pay tribute to the martyrs of this nascent revolution, honor the victims and political detainees, and keep the political movement alive. In this regard, following numerous political discussions and consultations, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the political parties of Eastern Kurdistan, including:

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

Komala (Kurdistan Organization of Communist Party of Iran)

Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK)

Organisation of Iranian Kurdistan Struggle

Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK)

Komala Party of Kurdistan

Have reached a consensus on the following key points:

1)Extend support for the demands of civil society activists and independent organizations to honor and actively participate in the anniversary of the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement.

1) Designate September 16 as a day of a comprehensive strike across Kurdistan. On this day, all businesses, markets, commercial centers, and government offices shall remain closed. On the morning of September 16, the people of Kurdistan will visit the grave of Jina and all the revolution’s martyrs in the cities and villages of Kurdistan, adorning their graves with flowers and organizing ceremonies to commemorate their sacrifice.

3)Appeal to all freedom-loving individuals in Iran, including women, youth, labourers, educators, retirees, environmentalists, and oppressed ethnic groups, to lend their support to the Kurdistan people’s strike. Together, we will demonstrate that the “Women, Life, Freedom” revolution will persist until its objectives are realized.

4)Urge all activists, progressive forces, and overseas parties to support the September 16 general strike in every possible manner. Hold mass rallies and marches on that day to capture the world’s humanitarian community’s attention and solicit support for the Jina revolution.

5) Each of the Kurdish political parties involved in this meeting will affirm their support and participation in the September 16 strike and the ceremonies at the martyrs’ graves.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

Executive Centre

(September 6, 2023)

