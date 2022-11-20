Statement on Iran’s Missiles and Drone Attacks on PDKI

Tonight, Sunday, November 20, 2022, the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) once again attacked the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and adjacent refugee camps in both Koya and Jejnikan, Iraqi Kurdistan, with surface-to-surface missiles and suicide drones.

These indiscriminate attacks are occurring at a time when the terrorist regime of Iran is unable to stop the ongoing demonstrations in Kurdistan. The demonstration against the regime have now spread to hundreds of cities and towns from north to south, east to west of Iran. Many demonstrators have been killed and injured by Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

We condemn these latest attacks in the strongest terms. We call upon the international community, democratic governments, NGOs and human rights activists to support of the Kurdish people. We call on the international community to hold the Iranian regime accountable for these attacks.

Further and detailed information on these attacks and crimes of the Iranian regime will be provide in subsequent statements.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

International Relations Office

November 20, 2022

