Statement on the terrorist attack against a member of the PDKI

Sohrab Rahmaty, a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan(PDKI), lawyer and member of the Kurdistan Bar Association, was shot and seriously injured in “Hana City” in Erbil on Thursday evening, 16 November.

Mr Rahmaty has been involved in several legal cases, including the Iranian regime’s terrorist bombing outside the PDKI Politburo in 2016 and the assassination of party member Qadir Qaderi in 2018. Mr Rahmaty has received repeated death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in recent years.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan strongly condemns this act of terrorism by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The PDKI calls on the judicial and security authorities of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to immediately launch a full investigation into this act of terrorism and hold those responsible to account.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

16 November

