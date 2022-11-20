The Cooperation Center calls for extensive support for the Kurdish people

The struggling people of Iran!

Human rights organizations and international community!

In recent days, as widespread protests continue throughout the country, the Islamic Republic has militarized all the cities of Kurdistan and has not stopped the bloody repression of the protesters.

In Kurdistan, the regime has created an atmosphere of fear by cutting off internet and electricity in many areas and cities. The regime has also brought in a large number of security forces and Revolutionary Guards with tanks and armored vehicles. The regime has killed many Kurdish freedom fighters in many cities.

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties calls on the people of Iran to join the protests and demonstrations and to declare their support for the resistance and people of Kurdistan and to strengthen unity and solidarity against the Islamic Republic.

We call on human rights organizations and the international community to put pressure on the Islamic Republic to prevent the killing of people in Kurdistan and support the heroic resistance of the Kurdish people.

Women, life, freedom!

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

November 20, 2022

