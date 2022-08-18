The Iranian Regime’s New Plan to Weaken the Struggle of the Kurdish Nation

In the Kurdish cities of Mariwan, Sawlawa and Hawraman, the Iranian regime is using various excuses in a new plan to weaken the national unity and discredit the legitimate struggle of the Kurdish nation.

In their latest plan, the regime is taking the very small economical help given by various institutions, to force poor Kurdish families to cooperate with the security agencies.

Whenever people turn to the institutions to their financial help, they are told to go to security agencies like Intelligence Service(Itlaat) and Revolutionary Guards to get a document as evidence that the families are trusted by the regime. These security agencies then force the families to sign a document agreeing to cooperate with the security services before they get a letter of confidence.

According to some reliable sources, the security agencies have asked the families, among other things, to supply them with intelligence about the activities of the Kurdish Peshmerga Force and people who help them in their struggle.

The Iranian state’s deliberate policy of keeping Iranian Kurdistan in a state of economic underdevelopment has forced many Kurds to ask for economic help from the regime or migrate to the central parts of Iran in search of job opportunities.

In spite of its wealth in natural resources and its potential in terms of industrial development, the the Iranian Kurdistan is one of the most underdeveloped regions.

