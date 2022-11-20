Urgent statement on the current situation in the Kurdish city of Mahabad

Since the start of the demonstrations, and especially in the recent days, the repressive forces of the Iranian regime have been shooting indiscriminately at both peaceful demonstrators and people’s homes in different Kurdish cities and towns. Many demonstrators have been killed and injured in these attacks.

In the evening of Saturday, November 19, the Iranian regime appears to have imposed martial law in the Kurdish city of Mahabad. Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have reportedly entered the city of Mahabad with heavy military weapons and equipment. The internet as well as electricity in some parts of the city have reportedly been cut off. The lives of many people are in danger.

We call on the international community and human rights organizations to not remain silent against the massacre of the Kurdish people. The silence of the international community will further encourage the regime to target innocent people and demonstrators and crack down on them much more severely than it does now.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

International Relations Office

November 20, 2022

