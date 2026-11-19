On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, an important meeting was held with Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe via video conference. The PDKI delegation consisted of Salah Pourasad, the Party’s representative in Australia; Bawa Rezaei, Roonak Rad, and Jino Kardo, members of the PDKI’s representation in Australia; and Kamran Sohrabi, a member of the Party Committee and Head of Communications.

The meeting addressed the human rights situation in Iran, the repression and executions of people in Kurdistan, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between Senator Thorpe and parliamentarians who are particularly concerned with the rights of Iran’s nationalities. The establishment and activities of the Australian Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Kurdish People of East Kurdistan were also discussed, including ways to further advance its work.

Another important topic was the invitation of Kurdish opposition parties opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran to Australia. Particular emphasis was placed on this issue, and Senator Thorpe pledged to make concerted efforts to facilitate this initiative. The discussion also addressed the dire situation facing refugees and the Australian government’s inadequate policies towards them.

Another part of the meeting focused on relations between the Australian government and parliamentarians, on the one hand, and Kurdish refugees living in Australia, on the other. It was emphasised that the Kurdish voice must be heard more clearly and that the community’s demands must receive greater attention.

It was further stressed that no individual outside Iran can legitimately claim to represent all the peoples of Iran. The Kurdish people do not wish to see one dictator replaced by another. Therefore, the Australian government must exercise caution and carefully consider whom it engages with when seeking to understand and address the demands and aspirations of Iran’s diverse peoples.

Senator Thorpe pledged her full support for the issues and demands raised during the meeting. She stated that she would work with several of her parliamentary colleagues to advance the initiatives discussed. She also expressed her willingness to support the implementation of next year’s programmes, which are planned to be held at the Australian Parliament.

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