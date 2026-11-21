On Tuesday, 17 November 2026, Hejar Berenji, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in the United States, met with Victoria Taylor, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative and Syria Project.

The meeting focused on the situations in Iran and Iraq, U.S. policy in the region, and the circumstances of the Kurds of Eastern Kurdistan in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

During the meeting, the participants discussed relations between Baghdad, the Kurdistan Region, and Tehran, as well as the impact of Iran’s influence and its allied armed groups on regional security. The PDKI representative expressed his concerns over the attacks and pressures targeting Iranian Kurdistan’s political forces and their families.

The PDKI representative emphasised the need for a political solution and a clear programme for Iran’s future. He stressed that the people of Iran and the country’s influential political forces must play a central role in bringing about change and determining the country’s future. He also proposed supporting dialogue and efforts to bring opposition forces closer together in order to reach an agreement on a common political programme.

Victoria Taylor shared her assessment of Iraq’s complex political and security situation and the risk of renewed regional tensions. She highlighted the importance of maintaining relations with forces and individuals who have genuine connections within Iran. She also expressed the view that any initiative to promote dialogue among Iranian parties should be led by the parties themselves.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the PDKI representative called for expanding engagement with experts and research institutions in Washington and participating in relevant forums and discussions. The aim is to raise greater awareness among U.S. policymakers and research circles of the situation and aspirations of the Kurds of Iranian Kurdistan.

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