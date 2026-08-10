PDKI Representative in Australia Meets with Senator Malcolm Roberts

On Thursday, 6 August, a delegation from the PDKI, including Salah Pour-Azad (the party’s representative in Australia) and Masoud Piran (a PDKI member from Brisbane), met with Senator Malcolm Roberts. Senator Roberts warmly welcomed the PDKI representatives, expressing his appreciation for the opportunity to hold the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed a range of issues, including matters relating to Australian domestic politics and refugees. They also briefed Senator Roberts and his team on the policies and activities of the Iranian regime, including its interference in the affairs of other countries and its involvement in terrorism worldwide. The delegation provided a number of documents and supporting materials on these issues.

The representatives also raised the issue of repeated missile and drone attacks by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against Iranian Kurdish parties and their families in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. They presented the senator and his team with statistics and data detailing the number of attacks and casualties.

Another part of the meeting focused on the widespread use of executions, arrests and killings by the Islamic Republic against its opponents and critics. The delegation emphasised that these abuses have reached an unprecedented level, particularly against the Kurdish people, with arrests and executions occurring almost daily.

At the end of the meeting, Senator Malcolm Roberts thanked everyone for the discussion and said he looked forward to continued cooperation and coordination on these issues in the future. He also requested further documentation on the Iranian regime’s interference and activities in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...