PDKI Representative Participates in Meeting with Liberal Party Candidate in Canada

On Sunday, August 9, 2026, Esmail Ebrahimi, Representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Canada, participated in a roundtable meeting with Braeden Caley, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada and the Liberal Party candidate for Parliament. Mr Ebrahimi attended the meeting after receiving an official invitation from Mr Caley’s office to take part in a roundtable discussion with representatives of the Iranian-Canadian community.

During the meeting, Ebrahimi addressed the broader political and human rights situation facing the peoples of Iran, paying particular attention to the situation of the Kurdish people. He highlighted attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the headquarters and bases of Kurdish political parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and expressed concern about the security and humanitarian conditions of displaced Kurdish families, especially women and children.

Ebrahimi called on the Government of Canada to play a more active role at the international level in holding the Islamic Republic accountable for its actions and in supporting efforts to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to displaced families living in camps in the Kurdistan Region.

As part of the discussion, the PDKI representative presented Mr. Caley with a briefing document outlining the Islamic Republic’s human rights violations against the Kurdish people and other communities in Iran, as well as key concerns and expectations of the Kurdish-Canadian community.

Mr. Caley thanked Ebrahimi for raising these issues and indicated that the concerns and requests presented during the meeting would be conveyed to the relevant officials, including the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

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