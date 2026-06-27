PDKI Representative Participates in Austrian Social Democratic Party Conference

On Thursday, 25 June 2026, Mohammed Faqi-Ali, the PDKI representative to Austria, participated in the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ)’s conference in the Hollabrunn district, at the invitation of the party.

The conference is held once every four years. During the conference, the party reviews its activities and achievements over the previous term, outlines its future agenda and priorities, and elects a new leadership team for the coming period in the district.

Several members of parliament and senior party officials at the municipal, district, and provincial levels, as well as party representatives from towns and municipalities across the region, attended the conference. Among them were Sven Hergovich, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Lower Austria; Melanie Erasim, Member of Parliament; and Rudolf Silvan, Member of Parliament.

During the event, the PDKI representative held discussions with Sven Hergovich and Rudolf Silvan regarding the Kurdish issue in general, the PDKI in particular, and the party’s activities and political efforts in Austria and across Europe. The representative also raised concerns about human rights violations committed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In order to gain a deeper understanding of these issues and to continue exchanging views and information through closer dialogue, Sven Hergovich and Rudolf Silvan invited the party representative to visit them at their offices.

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