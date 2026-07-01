PDKI Delegation Meets with MP Ernie Klassen to Discuss Kurdish Issues and Regional Developments

On June 30, 2026, a delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Canada, represented by Esmail Ebrahimi and Beyan Kurd Farshi, met with MP Ernie Klassen at his constituency office in White Rock, British Columbia.

The meeting focused on the ongoing political, humanitarian, and security challenges facing the Kurdish people in Iran and across the region. The delegation highlighted increasing repression, human rights violations, and continued attacks by the Iranian regime against Kurdish political organizations and civilians.

Special attention was given to the situation of refugees, displaced families, and the growing concerns over the Iranian regime’s efforts to intimidate Kurdish activists abroad, including within Canada.

The delegation called on Canada to maintain its commitment to human rights, democracy, and the protection of vulnerable communities, while raising Kurdish concerns at both national and international levels.

MP Ernie Klassen welcomed the discussion, listened attentively to the issues presented, and acknowledged the importance of these concerns. He expressed his willingness to bring these matters forward in discussions with relevant federal officials.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and stronger engagement between Canadian representatives and the Kurdish community.

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