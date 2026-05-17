PDKI Representative Participates in “Kurdistan Puts the World on Trial” Event in France

On Saturday, 16 May, Kani Jahangiri, the PDKI representative to France, took part in an event titled “Kurdistan Puts the World on Trial,” organized by the Franco-Kurdish Lawyers Association and the Beaux Parleurs organization in the city of Saint-Ouen.

At the beginning of the programme, the district mayor expressed support for the Kurdish people and referred to the oppression faced by people in Iranian Kurdistan under the Iranian regime.

The event was held in the form of a “mock trial” aimed at highlighting the historical and geopolitical injustices committed against the stateless Kurdish nation. Speeches and discussions focused on human rights violations and the responsibility of the international community.

During the event, the PDKI representative joined several political activists in discussions on the situation in Kurdistan and Iran.

Like this: Like Loading...