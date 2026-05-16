Delegation from the Alliance for Freedom and Equality in Iran Meets with European Parliament Member

On Wednesday, 13 may, 2026, a delegation from the Alliance for Freedom and Equality in Iran met with Ms Saskia Bricmont, a member of the Greens Group in the European Parliament, to discuss the human rights situation in Iran.

The meeting was attended by Hesam Dastpish, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan to the European Union. The Alliance delegation, composed of Anwar Mirsoltani, Masoud Beyta, and Atousa Amiri, highlighted the catastrophic state of human rights in Iran and expressed their deep concern over the ongoing repression.

The delegation emphasized that the mass atrocities and executions carried out by the Islamic Republic must not be forgotten, particularly at a time when the current war situation has pushed Iran’s internal humanitarian crisis to the margins of international attention.

During another part of the meeting, the delegation presented a detailed letter to Ms. Bricmont outlining the alarming current conditions in Iran and including several specific requests directed at the European Union. The letter urged EU institutions to take these concerns into account in their future diplomatic and political decisions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides discussed possible mechanisms for cooperation between European parliamentarians and Iranian opposition political forces, with the aim of increasing pressure on decision-making centers to further isolate the Islamic Republic and support the legitimate cause of human rights in Iran.

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