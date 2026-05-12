PDKI Leader Mustafa Hijri Holds Meetings in Stockholm with Olof Palme Center and Swedish Social Democratic Youth League

On Monday, May 11, 2026, Olof Palme International Center hosted a meeting with PDKI leader Mustafa Hijri and members of the party’s Sweden committee and youth organization. The delegation was welcomed by representatives of the center, including Oskar Ernroot, Secretary General of the Olof Palme International Center, and Sanna Eliasson, International Ombudsman of the center.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the political and humanitarian situation in Kurdistan and Iran following recent conflicts. Mustafa Hijri stated that the Iranian regime has suffered serious political and military setbacks and highlighted worsening economic conditions, internet restrictions, and increased repression against political activists.

He also condemned attacks targeting Kurdish political parties and civilians in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which have caused casualties among women, children, and Kurdish political activists. Hijri emphasized the importance of cooperation among Iranian Kurdish political parties and broader Iranian opposition groups to establish a democratic and federal system in Iran that guarantees equal rights for all citizens, especially women. More specifically, Hijri emphasized the role and importance of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan as a key framework for political coordination and unity among Kurdish political forces in Iran.

The discussions also covered possible international support for displaced civilians and refugees affected by the conflict. Representatives of the Olof Palme Center expressed respect for the Kurdish movement and acknowledged its active role in Iran and Kurdistan politics.

Later the same day, Mustafa Hijri and his delegation also met with a senior delegation from the Social Democratic Youth League of Sweden (SSU), including chairperson Moska Hassas and Arian Twana, Foreign Policy Spokesperson of the organization. The meeting focused on strengthening relations, recent political developments in Iran, and the future of democratic opposition movements.

During the discussion, Hijri outlined the party’s political strategy and stressed that the Kurdish movement seeks democratic change through an independent path, while supporting international pressure that weakens the Iranian regime. He criticized what he described as Europe’s soft approach toward Tehran and warned that releasing figures linked to the Iranian regime could encourage further terrorist activities in Europe. He also called on young activists in Sweden to help amplify the voices of oppressed women and youth inside Iran.

At the end of the visit, Mustafa Hijri paid tribute at the grave of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, honoring his historic support for the Kurdish people and human rights.

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