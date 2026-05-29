Kurdish Representatives Meet French Socialist Officials at National Assembly

On Thursday 28 May 2026, Kani Jahangiri, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan representative in France, and representatives of various political parties from other parts of Kurdistan, met with parliamentarians Anna Pic and Dylan Boutiflat, the International Secretary of the French Socialist Party, at the French National Assembly.

During the meeting, the PDKI representative drew attention to the ongoing wave of repression by the Islamic Republic against activists in Iranian Kurdistan, and condemned Iran’s attacks on and pressure exerted against the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The French representatives reaffirmed their support for the Kurdish cause, pledging to defend the rights of Kurdish people and political prisoners through parliamentary and diplomatic initiatives.

At the end of the meeting, the PDKI representative emphasised the importance of international solidarity in the face of the threats to Iranian Kurdistan. Presenting their reports, representatives from other parts of Kurdistan also emphasised the need for a unified Kurdish voice within international institutions.

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