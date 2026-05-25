PDKI Representative Highlights Iranian Regime Attacks in Talks with Australian Parliamentarian

On Friday 22 May, Mr Salah Pourasad, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan representative in Australia, met with Ms Julie Anne Campbell, an Australian federal parliamentarian, via video conference.

During the meeting, Mr Pourasad highlighted the Islamic Republic’s drone and missile attacks on camps and bases belonging to Iranian Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. He stated that, even after the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, the attacks had continued, with more than 200 strikes being carried out against these locations, resulting in 20 deaths and dozens of injuries. Mr Pourasad called on the Australian government to condemn these terrorist acts by the Iranian regime and arrange a meeting with the Parliament’s Human Rights Committee.

The discussion also addressed the internal situation in Iran, including the arrest of thousands of citizens and the execution of 682 people in the first four months of 2026 alone. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the security risks associated with the repatriation of women affiliated with ISIS and the organisation of a seminar to mark the anniversary of the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ uprising in the Australian parliament.

Ms Campbell promised that, starting next week, she would discuss these issues with officials in her country and provide full support for arranging a meeting with the Human Rights Committee and for hosting the anniversary seminar commemorating the Jina uprising.

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