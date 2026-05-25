PDKI Delegation Participates in Finnish SDP Congress

A delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), led by the party’s representative in Finland, attended the 48th Congress of the Finnish Social Democratic Party (SDP) and conducted several diplomatic activities during the event.

The SDP Congress took place in Tampere from 23 to 25 May 2026. Mr. Antti Lindtman was re-elected as party leader and Mr. Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi as party secretary. Alongside the PDKI delegation led by Shehin Zadeahmad, representatives from the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) also attended the event.

As part of these activities, the PDKI and Komala issued a joint statement on the situation in Iranian Kurdistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s attacks on the parties’ camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which was distributed to international guests. Emphasis was also placed on the importance of international support for the rights of the Kurdish people during diplomatic meetings.

On the second day of the Congress, a special seminar was held at which Mr. Majid Hakki delivered a speech on behalf of the Kurdish parties. This speech emphasised that the Kurdish question and the rights of the Kurdish people must be recognised as significant political and human rights issues, and incorporated into the agenda and political discourse of Europe’s social democratic parties.

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