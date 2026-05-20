Meeting Between the Representative of the PDKI in Canada and MP Jenny Kwan

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Mr. Esmail (Sam) Ebrahimi, Representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) to Canada, met with Jenny Kwan, Member of Parliament from Canada’s New Democratic Party, to discuss issues concerning the Kurdish people, developments in the Middle East, and the Kurdish Canadian community.

During the meeting, Mr. Ebrahimi presented an informational briefing package outlining the history and identity of the Kurdish people, the Kurdish community in Canada, and recent developments in Kurdistan and Iran. Particular attention was given to the ongoing repression of the Kurdish population by the Iranian regime, including cross-border military and terrorist attacks targeting Kurdish opposition bases and refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The discussion also highlighted the humanitarian consequences of these attacks, especially the displacement and insecurity faced by Kurdish refugee families who were forced to leave their homes and camps due to repeated threats and bombardments. Mr. Ebrahimi emphasized the importance of continued international attention to these violations and called for stronger advocacy within the Canadian Parliament and international democratic forums, including the Progressive Alliance, to help prevent further aggression and to support humanitarian assistance for affected civilians.

The meeting also addressed issues related to the Kurdish Canadian community. Mr. Ebrahimi stressed the importance of recognizing Kurds in Canada as a distinct national and cultural community, and advocated for the formal recognition and celebration of Kurdish cultural and national events under the Kurdish name and identity. He also raised the importance of including the Kurdish language in future Canadian census and demographic processes in order to better reflect the size and needs of the Kurdish-speaking population in Canada.

Additional discussion focused on refugee and immigration matters affecting Kurdish newcomers and families, as well as broader community expectations regarding cultural inclusion, representation, and public awareness.

MP Jenny Kwan noted her continued interest in developments in the Middle East and reaffirmed her longstanding attention to issues related to human rights, refugees, and vulnerable communities. She expressed appreciation for the information shared during the meeting and acknowledged a number of the concerns raised regarding the Kurdish community in Canada.

The meeting concluded in a positive and constructive atmosphere, with both sides expressing hope for continued dialogue and cooperation in the future.

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