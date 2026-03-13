Meeting of PDKI Delegation with a Swedish Parliament Member

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, a delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), led by Renas Khezri, the party’s representative to Sweden, along with Mr. Osman Mahmoudi, held a meeting with Mr. Leif Nysmed, a member of the Swedish Parliament from the Social Democratic Party, and Ms. Sana Eliasson, coordinator for the Kurdish network at the Swedish parliament.

The main objective of the meeting was to discuss the current and future situation in Iran and Iranian Kurdistan. In this context, the PDKI representatives highlighted the brutality of the Iranian regime and emphasized that the mere collapse of the regime is not sufficient; instead, a strong and inclusive democratic system must be established in which everyone can participate.

Another part of the discussion focused on the importance of forming an alliance among the six political parties of Iranian Kurdistan, viewed as a historic response to the current phase. The Swedish side expressed optimism about this initiative, describing the alliance as an important platform for joint work and dialogue with democratic forces.

Finally, the PDKI representatives called on the Swedish Social Democratic Party, to advocate for the imposition of a no-fly zone aimed at protecting civilians from the regime’s military threats. The Swedish side promised to incorporate the key points from this meeting into their work program and future discussions.

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