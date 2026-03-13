Press Release: Iran Targets Civilian Homes

The Islamic Republic of Iran carried out a fresh series of missile and drone strikes against civilian residential areas belonging to the PDKI in the vicinity of Koya, Iraqi Kurdistan. This was done in open defiance of a formal United Nations Security Council condemnation issued just two days prior.

A Deliberate Attack on Civilians

At 15:40 local time today, Iran launched a coordinated strike targeting the civilian residents of the Azadi base, with at least five missiles and drones confirmed to have impacted the site. Critically, residential houses of civilian families affiliated with the PDKI were directly targeted.

Today’s strikes are part of a broader and accelerating campaign of aggression by the Islamic Republic. Since the commencement of this current round of hostilities, the Islamic Republic of Iran has launched more than 25 missiles and drones at civilian families of PDKI members. The cumulative impact has been devastating: civilian life within these residential camps has been severely disrupted, and conditions for many families have become nothing short of catastrophic.

What makes today’s attacks particularly egregious is their timing. On Tuesday, 11 March 2026, the United Nations Security Council issued a strong formal condemnation of Iran’s cross-border violations and acts of aggression against countries in the region. Iran’s response was to strike again, harder, and broader.

This is not miscalculation. This is contempt.

A Call to the International Community

The PDKI calls on the international community to move beyond condemnation and take concrete, enforceable action. Words issued from the United Nations must carry consequences. We urge the United Nations, regional governments, and democratic states worldwide to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran fully accountable for these attacks and to act without delay to ensure the protection of civilians.

The people sheltering in these camps are not combatants. They are a people exercising their right to exist.

For media enquiries, please contact the PDKI International Press Office [email protected]

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