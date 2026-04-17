Meeting Between Representatives of Iranian Kurdistan Political Parties and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, a delegation from the PDKI (Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan), consisting of Amir Babakhani, the party’s representative in Norway, and Diler Khorshidi, a member of the party’s representation, attended a meeting at the Norwegian Parliament at the invitation of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of several allied political parties, along with the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights and the East Kurdistan Center.

During the meeting, the party delegation presented several requests to officials from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They pointed out that despite the ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, the Iranian regime has continued bombing the civilian camps of Iranian Kurdistan political parties. These attacks have caused both human casualties and material damage in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Participants also emphasized that following the announcement of the temporary ceasefire, the wave of arrests inside Iran – particularly in Iranian Kurdistan – has increased significantly. As a result, concerns about the possible execution of detainees have grown.

The party delegation called on the Norwegian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formally convey these concerns and demands to international institutions, especially the United Nations, and to take the necessary steps to address the situation.

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