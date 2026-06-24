PDKI Delegation Meets with Canadian Member of Parliament Ron McKinnon 

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, a delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) held a constructive meeting with Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam, at his constituency office in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

The delegation consisted of Mr. Esmail Ebrahimi, PDKI Representative in Canada; Mr. Kayomars Bigi, Head of the Party Committee in Western Canada; and Ms. Beyan Farshi, member of the Party’s outreach and relations team.

The meeting provided an opportunity for a detailed exchange on a range of issues concerning the Kurdish people, the Kurdish Canadian community, and the broader political and human rights situation in Iran and the Kurdistan Region.

During the discussion, the PDKI delegation presented an overview of recent political and security developments in the region, with particular focus on Iranian Kurdistan and Iran. The delegation raised serious concerns regarding the Iranian regime’s continued military and terrorist attacks against Kurdish political parties and refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Particular emphasis was placed on the humanitarian consequences of these attacks, which have displaced many families and exposed women and children to heightened insecurity and hardship.

The delegation called on the Government of Canada to maintain its principled stance in condemning such violations, to raise these issues through international mechanisms, including the United Nations, and to help draw greater global attention to the ongoing aggression and destabilizing actions of the Iranian regime. The urgent need for humanitarian assistance and protection for displaced families was also underlined.

A key part of the discussion focused on the Iranian regime’s transnational repression targeting Kurdish activists and political figures abroad, including in Canada. The delegation highlighted ongoing threats, harassment, and intimidation directed at Kurdish political and civil society activists through direct communications and pressure on family members inside Iran. The importance of addressing foreign interference and restricting the activities of individuals linked to the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) within Canada was emphasized.

The meeting also addressed the priorities and aspirations of the Kurdish community in British Columbia, particularly the need for enhanced cultural, educational, and language services for Kurdish families, youth, and women. In this context, the delegation extended an invitation to Mr. McKinnon to participate in upcoming Kurdish cultural programs and community events, including Newroz celebrations.

Mr. McKinnon welcomed the opportunity for dialogue and expressed appreciation for the delegation’s briefing. He acknowledged the significance of the issues raised and affirmed his commitment to following up on concerns related to the attacks on refugee camps, the humanitarian conditions of affected families, and the broader needs of the Kurdish Canadian community through appropriate parliamentary and governmental channels.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing appreciation for the constructive exchange and reaffirming the importance of continued engagement and cooperation on matters of mutual concern.

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