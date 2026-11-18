On November 17, 2026, a delegation of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Germany, consisting of Mostafa Ghazizadeh and Ashty Aminzadeh, held an online meeting with Mr. Elio Adler, Head of the Werteinitiative organization. The organization works to protect democracy in Germany and promote friendship and solidarity between the Jewish and German peoples.

The meeting followed an earlier encounter between the PDKI delegation and Mr. Adler at the Wertekompass Westen seminar, held as part of Berlin Freedom Week on November 9 this year.

Wertekompass Westen took place within the framework of the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989. This year, the historic event was commemorated through a week-long programme entitled BERLIN FREEDOM WEEK, held from November 7 to 14, 2026.

During the meeting, the PDKI representative Ghazizadeh provided an overview of the party’s history, explaining that since 1945, the PDKI has struggled for the national rights of the Kurdish people in Iran. He pointed out that the Kurds were the only people in Iran to vote against the Islamic Republic in the 1980 referendum.

He further explained that the party’s goal is to establish a federal system as the only viable way to secure and consolidate democracy in Iran. The representative also drew attention to the Iranian regime’s drone and missile attacks on the headquarters of the PDKI and other Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, warning that these attacks pose a serious threat to the Kurdish people and the wider region.

Mr. Adler and the PDKI representatives also discussed the common threats posed by the Iranian state, particularly against Jewish and Kurdish communities in Germany. The PDKI representatives referred to the assassination of the party’s Secretary-General, Dr. Sadegh Sharafkandi, in Germany in 1992.

Mr. Adler stressed that agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran operate in Germany, conducting espionage against German and Jewish communities and posing a threat to democratic life. Both sides agreed that they share common interests in Germany and emphasized the need for regime change in Iran.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides pledged to continue their efforts to safeguard democracy in Germany, recognizing it as a fundamental principle of their shared commitment.

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