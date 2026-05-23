PDKI Representative in Austria Meets Vienna City Council Member Saya Ahmad to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

On Tuesday 19 May 2026, Mr Mohammad Faqi-Ali, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan’s representative to Austria, met Ms Saya Ahmad, a member of the Vienna City Council and head of the Social Democratic Party of Austria’s 9th district branch.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the latest developments in Iran and Kurdistan in general, as well as on the legitimate cause of the Kurdish nation. They also emphasised the importance of strengthening relations and expanding joint cooperation between the PDKI and the Austrian Social Democratic Party.

Within this framework, the PDKI representative presented several future projects, including joint initiatives. Both parties agreed to continue working together to implement and advance these plans in the future.

Ms. Saya Ahmad is a prominent Kurdish political figure living in Austria who has consistently used her position to support and advocate for the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people.

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