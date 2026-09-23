PDKI delegation participates in panel on Iran Organized by Norwegian People’s Aid

On Tuesday, 22 September 2026, the PDKI delegation in Norway took part in a discussion about the political and social situation in Iran, organised by Norwegian People’s Aid (Norsk Folkehjelp). Christopher Viken of Norwegian People’s Aid opened the event with remarks, followed by a musical performance by the Kurdish group Chwar Chira.

Milica Javdan, a researcher and human rights activist, provided an overview of Iran’s political, social and economic situation. She highlighted human rights violations and restrictions on women’s rights, as well as the significance of the Jina Movement. She also discussed efforts to weaken solidarity among Iran’s diverse peoples.

Diler Khorshidi, members of the PDKI’s Foreign Relations Representation in Norway, spoke about Iran’s multi-national character and the repression of its different nationalities over the past century. He highlighted the history of the Kurdish political struggle, referencing figures such as Ismail Agha Simko, Peshawa Qazi Muhammad, Dr Abdul Rahman Ghassemlou and Dr Sadegh Sharafkandi.

Mr Khorshidi also outlined the Kurdish political movement’s demand for a secular and federal system in Iran, emphasising the need to recognise the rights of the country’s different nationalities. Quoting Dr Ghassemlou, he said: ‘That is today’s demand, and there is no guarantee that future generations will have the same demands.’

The event concluded with an open discussion during which participants were able to ask questions and exchange views with the panellists.

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