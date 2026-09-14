PDKI’s Department of Foreign Relations Holds a symposium in Zurich

The PDKI Department of Foreign Relations organized a two-day symposium in Zurich, Switzerland, on 11–12 September 2026, under the title ‘Diplomacy for Democracy and Freedom’. The event brought together foreign relations representatives of the PDKI from various countries and international organizations. The aim was to evaluate the party’s diplomatic activities and establish priorities in light of the fragile political situation in Iran and the wider region.

Hiwa Bahrami, head of the party’s Department of Foreign Relations, opened the symposium with a welcome address. He greeted the participants and emphasized the importance of the symposium as an opportunity to exchange views, strengthen dialogue and deepen mutual understanding on issues of shared concern. This was followed by a message from Mustafa Hijri, Secretary-General of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan. Mr Hijri emphasized the importance of international engagement and of strengthening collective work among the party’s representatives. He also highlighted the importance of increasing the participation of women and young people and of expanding relations with research institutions, media organizations, and diplomatic bodies.

Following Hijri’s message, Dr Rubina Greenwood, President of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO), delivered an online keynote speech. She emphasized that international diplomacy is a long-term process requiring consistency, credibility and accurate, well-documented information in order to succeed. She also emphasized the importance of presenting the national, political, cultural, and social rights of the Kurdish people, along with their democratic aspirations, clearly to the international community.

On the first day, various projects and proposals were discussed with the aim of coordinating and professionalising the party’s international activities. Key areas of discussion included strengthening relations with governments, parliaments, international organisations, universities, research institutions, the media, human rights organisations and civil society organisations. The discussions also focused on advancing the rights and democratic demands of the Kurdish people in a future democratic Iran, and on raising awareness of these issues within the international community. Participants stressed the importance of increasing the meaningful participation of women and younger generations in the party’s activities, emphasising that women’s participation is integral to developing a democratic and effective political process.

Proposals included establishing a broader parliamentary network, providing professional training for representatives, preparing evidence-based reports and policy briefings, and developing diplomatic activities tailored to each country’s political context.

During the final session on the first day of the symposium, Dr Khalid Khayati, an associate professor and guest speaker, discussed the role of the Kurdish diaspora and how its potential could be utilised more effectively in political and diplomatic activities. He also emphasised the importance of increasing the meaningful participation of women and younger generations in party activities, stating that women’s participation is integral to developing a democratic and effective political process.

On the second day, Ms Mercè Monje Cano, a former UNPO Secretary-General and research collaborator, spoke to participants about the rapid pace of political change and the need for a clear strategy for diplomatic engagement. The session emphasised the importance of preparing for different scenarios, as well as strengthening coordination among political leaders, representatives, and international networks.

In another session, Dr Dawod Rasooli discussed the role of environmental issues in politics and diplomacy, emphasising the connections between the environment, human security and human rights. The discussion examined ‘green diplomacy’ and explored the potential of Zagros ecosystem-related issues, as well as the situation of environmental activists, as avenues for international engagement and cooperation. The symposium also gave party representatives from different countries the chance to review their activities, share experiences, and find ways to boost their party’s diplomatic engagement.

A central theme throughout the discussions was the need for a more organised, professional and effective international presence in order to advance the Kurdish cause, support the democratic process in Iran, and ensure that the people of Kurdistan, as well as those of other oppressed nations, have a meaningful place at the table when it comes to discussions about the country’s future.

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