PDKI Representative Meets Senator Rémi Féraud

On Monday, 7 September 2026, Kani Jihangery, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)’s representative in France, met with Senator Rémi Féraud at the French Senate. They discussed the current situation in Iran, paying particular attention to the plight of the Kurdish people in Iranian Kurdistan.

During the meeting, the PDKI representative briefed Senator Féraud on the current political situation in Iran and Iranian Kurdistan, and the consequences of the Islamic Republic’s repression and violence against the Kurdish people and other oppressed nations in Iran. They also discussed the economic situation in Iranian Kurdistan and across Iran.

The meeting also addressed the situation of camps belonging to eastern Kurdish political parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

At the end of the meeting, Senator Rémi Féraud expressed his support, emphasising that the Kurds have been at the forefront of popular uprisings in Iran and are among the primary victims of state repression. He also expressed hope for the establishment of a free and democratic Iran.

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