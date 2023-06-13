PDKI extend condolences on the passing of Marino Busdachin

On behalf of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), we extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Marino Busdachin, the former General Secretary of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO).

Marino Busdachin’s dedication and tireless efforts in advocating for the rights and self-determination of unrepresented nations and peoples have left an indelible mark on the global stage. His unwavering commitment to justice, freedom, and human rights will be remembered and cherished by those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Under his leadership, the UNPO has played a crucial role in raising awareness about the struggles faced by oppressed nations and marginalized communities around the world. Marino Busdachin’s visionary approach and inclusive mindset have been instrumental in fostering dialogue, building bridges, and promoting the values of democracy and equality. We honor his lifelong dedication to promoting the rights of the voiceless and pledge to continue the fight for justice and freedom for all.

Today the Kurdish people have lost a dear friend in the passing of Marino Busdachin. As the former General Secretary of the UNPO, he consistently stood by the Kurdish people and actively supported their aspirations for self-determination and national rights.

In this moment of loss, we stand united with the UNPO and all those whose lives have been touched by Marino Busdachin’s remarkable work. May Marino Busdachin’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may his contributions continue to inspire generations to come.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

Like this: Like Loading...