PDKI Representative Holds Meeting with Foreign Policy Adviser to the Liberal Parliamentary Group at the Austrian Parliament

On Wednesday, 23 September 2026, Mohammad Faqe Ali, PDKI representative to Austria, held a meeting at the Austrian Parliament at the invitation of Dr Thomas Jandl, Adviser on Foreign Policy, National Defence and Development Cooperation to the Liberal Parliamentary Group.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, provided an opportunity to exchange views on recent developments in Kurdistan, Iran and the wider Middle East region. During the discussion, The PDKI representative addressed several issues raised by Dr Jandl and provided an overview of the party’s positions and assessments.

The discussion included the Kurdish question in general, paying particular attention to the distinct political and security circumstances in different parts of Kurdistan. In this context, developments in Irnaian and Syrian Kurdistan were discussed in greater detail, particularly in light of current regional circumstances.

The meeting also addressed the political situation in Iran, including recent developments concerning monarchist and other opposition groups in Iran and beyond, and the challenges involved in establishing a credible and effective political alternative to the Islamic Republic. Participants exchanged views on the political, organisational and other factors affecting the development of such an alternative.

Dr Jandl also raised questions about the position and role of the Kurdish people in Iranian Kurdistan and Iran amid ongoing political and security developments. The PDKI representative presented the party’s position on these matters, providing further clarification on the political circumstances and aspirations of the Kurdish people in Irnaian Kurdistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Dr Jandl expressed his appreciation for the discussion with the PDKI representative, and conveyed his hope that such meetings and channels of dialogue would continue in future.

In turn, the PDKI representative expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the discussion and for the confidence placed in him as a representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan. He reaffirmed the PDKI’s readiness to maintain dialogue and exchange views on developments in Kurdistan and Iran, as well as regional affairs and the broader situation in the Middle East.

Like this: Like Loading...