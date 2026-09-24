PDKI representative meets French parliamentarian

On Monday 21 September 2026, Kani Jihangery, the PDKI representative in France, met with the French parliamentarian Arnaud Saint-Martin at the French National Assembly. They discussed the current situation in Iran, focusing particularly on the plight of the Kurdish people in Iranian Kurdistan.

During the meeting, Mr Jihangery provided an overview of the situation in Iran and Iranian Kurdistan, including the consequences of the Islamic Republic’s violent suppression of the Kurdish people and other oppressed nationalities in the country. The discussion also addressed the economic situation in the Kurdistan region and across Iran.

The meeting also covered the situation of the camps of Iranian Kurdish political parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The PDKI representative provided Mr Saint-Martin with detailed information about the number of Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting the camps.

At the end of the meeting, Mr Saint-Martin expressed his support for the Kurdish people in Iranian Kurdistan and said he was glad to have met the PDKI representative. He called for continued communication, saying that he would seek to amplify the voice of the Kurds of Iranian Kurdistan through his social media platforms and express his solidarity with the Kurdish people.

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