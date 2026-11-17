On Friday, November 13, 2026, Mohammad Faqe-Ali, the representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran’s (KDPI) to Austria, visited Ms. Petra Bayr at her office in the Social Democratic Party’s Parliamentary Club.

During a meeting lasting approximately one hour, the two sides exchanged views on several important issues concerning the Kurdish question in general, with particular focus on Iranian Kurdistan, as well as developments in Iran and the Middle East.

Ms. Bayr is a Member of Parliament representing the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ). She also serves as First Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and is responsible for the party’s international relations.

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