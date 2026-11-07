Seminar on Kurdish Rights and the Role of Kurdish Organizations Held at the Norwegian Parliament

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, a political and social seminar was held at the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget), jointly organized by several Kurdish organizations in Norway, with the participation and support of the Norwegian Labour Party’s parliamentary group.

The seminar brought together representatives of Kurdish organizations and Norwegian political institutions to discuss two main topics: the situation of Kurds in Norway, including integration and access to the labour market, and the political and human rights situation in Eastern Kurdistan, as well as Norway’s role in supporting Kurdish rights.

Following opening remarks by Paktaw Haji Pouri, Dler Khorshidi, representing the Kurdish organizations, delivered a presentation on the history of the Kurdish struggle, the role of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), and the current situation in Eastern Kurdistan. He also highlighted the party’s role in establishing women’s and youth organizations following the founding of the Republic of Kurdistan in Mahabad in 1946.

A major part of his presentation focused on the situation of Kurdish refugees in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. He addressed the Iranian regime’s attacks on civilian refugee camps during the Iran–US–Israel war, which forced many families to leave their homes and seek shelter in nearby cities, creating serious economic, housing, and security challenges, particularly for children.

Khorshidi also highlighted the escalating human rights violations in Iran, especially in Kurdish cities, including arbitrary arrests, executions, and growing security pressure. He noted that Kurds, who make up an estimated 10–15 percent of Iran’s population, continue to face systematic repression and executions in violation of international human rights standards.

He further emphasized the important role of the Kurdish diaspora and Kurdish organizations in Norway in preserving Kurdish identity and culture while actively contributing to Norwegian society. He reiterated that the Kurds of Eastern Kurdistan have consistently sought a peaceful and democratic solution to their political demands. In this context, he referred to the assassinations of PDKI leaders Dr. Abdul Rahman Ghassemlou in Vienna in 1989 and Dr. Sadegh Sharafkandi in Berlin in 1992 as examples of the Iranian regime’s terror against Kurdish leadership.

The seminar also featured presentations by Norwegian representatives. Edvin Søvik, from the Committee on Labour and Social Affairs, discussed the importance of organizational engagement, communication, education, employment, and social integration. He emphasized the role of community organizations in helping individuals participate actively in Norwegian society.

Magnus Børbæk, political adviser to the Norwegian Labour Party’s parliamentary group, spoke about Norway’s efforts and foreign policy initiatives to support human rights in Iran, particularly in Eastern Kurdistan. He encouraged Kurdish organizations to submit relevant reports and documentation on the human rights situation to the appropriate authorities.

In the final session, Marthe Scharning Lund, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party’s Oslo chapter, and Abdullah Alsabieg, a candidate for the leadership of Oslo City Government, shared their views on the situation of Kurds and the contributions of Kurdish organizations in Norway.

The seminar concluded with an open discussion, during which participants raised questions and exchanged views with the speakers.

The main objective of the event was to raise awareness among Norwegian political institutions about the situation of Kurds in Iran and to strengthen cooperation between Kurdish organizations, Norwegian political institutions, and human rights organizations.

At the conclusion, Paktaw Haji Pouri thanked all participants, speakers, and representatives of Kurdish organizations, expressing particular appreciation to Mani Hussaini, a member of the Norwegian Parliament from the Labour Party, for his cooperation and support.

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