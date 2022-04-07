44 Civilians were Victims of mine Explosions in 2021

According to the Kurdish Human Rights Organization, Kurdpa, in 2021, 44 civilians were killed or wounded (9 killed and 35 injured) by mine explosions in various parts of eastern (Iranian) Kurdistan.

Among the victims were four women and seven children under the age of 18 (1 killed and 6 injured). The youngest victim was only five years old.

According to figures from Kurdish Human Rights Organization, Kurdpa, 10 of the victims were Kolbars (porters) and nine shepherds.

The Kolbars or porters, young and old, including those that are highly educated, carry goods as heavy as 220 kg on their backs across mountainous regions. In recent years, the number of university students and university graduates have also been on the rise. These university students reportedly receive about 10€ to 40€ each time for porterage.

Kolbars, many of whom are forced to take up this line of work as a means of survival, face mortal danger, including but not limited to the harsh weather conditions such as avalanches as well as increasing and indiscriminate shooting from the so-called Iranian security forces, as well as ambush and even imprisonment. Kolbars are easy targets for the paramilitary and so-called border security forces, who in fact constitute a threat to the security of Kurdish civilians.

Landmines are a huge problem in many Kurdish regions. However, despite the many civilian casualties, the regime in Iran is indifferent to the problem.

