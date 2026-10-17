A Delegation from the Alliance Meets with German Social Democratic Party MP

On Friday, 16 October 2026, a meeting was held between the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian and Aydan Özoğuz, a member of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD). Mustafa Mostafa Ghazizadeh and Lanya Rasuli attended the meeting on behalf of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.

During the meeting, the Kurdish delegation called for the establishment of a dedicated parliamentary platform to address the situation in Eastern Kurdistan. Özoğuz explained that creating a separate political forum specifically for a minority group in Iran might not be feasible. However, she pledged to discuss the proposal with the Bundestag’s human rights committee, which includes representatives from all parliamentary groups.

The participants also discussed the possibility of organizing a Parliamentary Breakfast, a longstanding tradition in German political life. Özoğuz promised to raise the proposal with the parliamentary groups.

A Parliamentary Breakfast is an informal morning meeting organized by political parties, trade unions, NGOs, or businesses to exchange views and discuss specific political, economic, or social issues over breakfast before formal parliamentary sessions begin.

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