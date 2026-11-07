Representatives of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan Meet with Norway’s Socialist Left Party (SV)

Representatives of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan held a meeting with representatives of Norway’s Socialist Left Party (SV) at the Norwegian Parliament to discuss the political situation and national rights of the Kurds in Iran, as well as the need to strengthen political and humanitarian support for the Kurdish people.

On Friday, November 6 , 2026, representatives of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan met at the Norwegian Parliament with Kathy Lie, a Member of the Norwegian Parliament representing the Socialist Left Party (SV); Kaja Yngsdal, a parliamentary adviser on matters related to the Kurdish issue in Eastern Kurdistan; and Gjermund Skaar, a deputy member of parliament.

During the meeting, Amir Babakhani, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Norway, provided an overview of the situation facing the Kurds in Iranian Kurdistan, emphasizing the need for political support and the protection of their national rights. He also addressed the economic and humanitarian conditions of members of Kurdish political parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In another part of the meeting, the PDKI representative proposed establishing a Kurdish-Norwegian Forum to provide a permanent framework for dialogue and discussion on the Kurdish question. He also proposed organizing a dedicated seminar on the situation of the Kurds in Iran. Both proposals were welcomed by representatives of the Socialist Left Party (SV).

At the same time, representatives of the Alliance called on the Socialist Left Party (SV) to play a more active role in supporting the rights and freedoms of the Kurds in Iran through political dialogue, humanitarian assistance, and the development of long-term cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining political dialogue and further developing joint cooperation in support of democracy, the protection of human rights, and the realization of the Kurdish people’s national rights.

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